Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.91 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.51%, the lowest has been 5.83%, and the highest has been 12.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.78 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.99 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 169 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 4.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVG is 0.67%, an increase of 539.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 15,329K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sit Investment Associates holds 946K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,109K shares, representing a decrease of 17.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVG by 16.82% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 937K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,001K shares, representing a decrease of 6.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVG by 16.14% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 788K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVG by 5.59% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 777K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 85.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVG by 738.16% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 710K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 682K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVG by 13.75% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income. The fund provides broad exposure to the world’s fixed-income markets, offering investors a core holding that may complement traditional bond market investments. As a low duration strategy, the fund provides limited interest-rate risk, with no more than three years duration (including the effects of leverage).

