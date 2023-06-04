Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.29%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.59%, the lowest has been 5.91%, and the highest has been 12.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.82 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 176 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVG is 0.46%, an increase of 399.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.67% to 14,040K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 777K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 113K shares, representing an increase of 85.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVG by 738.16% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 735K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares, representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVG by 3.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 709K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 788K shares, representing a decrease of 11.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVG by 11.95% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 577K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 709K shares, representing a decrease of 22.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVG by 24.49% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 554K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVG by 0.63% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income. The Fund may, as a secondary objective, also seek capital appreciation to the extent consistent with its primary goal of high current income. The fund provides broad exposure to the world’s fixed-income markets, offering investors a core holding that may complement traditional bond market investments. As a low duration strategy, the fund provides limited interest-rate risk, with no more than three years duration (including the effects of leverage).

