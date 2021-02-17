Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund (EVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund (EVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that EVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.16, the dividend yield is 6.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVG was $13.16, representing a -3.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.71 and a 52.49% increase over the 52 week low of $8.63.

