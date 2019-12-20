Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund (EVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund (EVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that EVG the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.36, the dividend yield is 6.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVG was $13.36, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.68 and a 12.74% increase over the 52 week low of $11.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

