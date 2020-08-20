Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund (EVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Eaton Vance Short Diversified Income Fund (EVG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.075 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that EVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.45, the dividend yield is 7.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVG was $11.45, representing a -16.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.71 and a 32.67% increase over the 52 week low of $8.63.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.