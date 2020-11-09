Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.036 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.26% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.04, the dividend yield is 7.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVF was $6.04, representing a -8.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.61 and a 82.91% increase over the 52 week low of $3.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVF Dividend History page.

