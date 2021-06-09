Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 10, 2021

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.033 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -2.94% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.77, the dividend yield is 5.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVF was $6.77, representing a -0.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.80 and a 28.71% increase over the 52 week low of $5.26.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

