Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVF was $6.6, representing a -0.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.65 and a 100% increase over the 52 week low of $3.30.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

