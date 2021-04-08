Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 09, 2021

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVF prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.67, the dividend yield is 6.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVF was $6.67, representing a -1.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.74 and a 38.67% increase over the 52 week low of $4.81.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVF Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

