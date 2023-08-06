Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust said on August 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.67 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 will receive the payment on August 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.85%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.03%, the lowest has been 5.60%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.30 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 3.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.31%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 62 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVF is 0.05%, a decrease of 19.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.37% to 3,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 444K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 451K shares, representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVF by 22.34% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 365K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares, representing a decrease of 26.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVF by 92.93% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 332K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 383K shares, representing a decrease of 15.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVF by 37.33% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 243K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 236K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVF by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 180K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVF by 2.54% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Background Information

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Background Information

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund provides broad exposure to the floating-rate loan market, providing diversified exposure to the asset class. Provides exposure to the loan markets’ many sectors, credit tiers and issuers. Potential for low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets, providing important diversification benefits for investor portfolios. Low duration may help reduce interest-rate risk and lower portfolio volatility. The Fund is managed by Eaton Vance, a pioneer in floating rate loans since 1989 and one of America’s largest and most experienced loan managers.

