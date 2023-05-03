Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on May 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.79%, the lowest has been 5.48%, and the highest has been 12.02%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.15 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 4.54 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.26%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 63 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVF is 0.06%, a decrease of 19.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 3,829K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 462K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVF by 99.99% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 451K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares, representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVF by 16.97% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 403K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVF by 27.40% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors holds 223K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVF by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 167K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 162K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVF by 1.88% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The Fund provides broad exposure to the floating-rate loan market, providing diversified exposure to the asset class. Provides exposure to the loan markets’ many sectors, credit tiers and issuers. Potential for low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets, providing important diversification benefits for investor portfolios. Low duration may help reduce interest-rate risk and lower portfolio volatility. The Fund is managed by Eaton Vance, a pioneer in floating rate loans since 1989 and one of America’s largest and most experienced loan managers.

