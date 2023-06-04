Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.26 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.39 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.06%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.18%, the lowest has been 5.50%, and the highest has been 12.77%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.27 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 3.05 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 100 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EFR is 0.11%, a decrease of 10.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 7,970K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 984K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 861K shares, representing an increase of 12.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFR by 72.77% over the last quarter.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel holds 609K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 619K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFR by 2.09% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 583K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFR by 24.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 505K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares, representing a decrease of 6.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EFR by 91.43% over the last quarter.

White Pine Capital holds 457K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EFR by 1.16% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income, as a secondary objective the fund may seek capital preservation. The Fund provides broad exposure to the floating-rate loan market, providing diversified exposure to the asset class. Provides exposure to the loan markets’ many sectors, credit tiers and issuers. Potential for low correlation to traditional equity and fixed income markets, providing important diversification benefits for investor portfolios. Low duration may help reduce interest-rate risk and lower portfolio volatility. The fund is managed by Eaton Vance, a pioneer in floating rate loans since 1989 and one of America’s largest and most experienced loan managers.

