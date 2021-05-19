Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that EFR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.99, the dividend yield is 5.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFR was $13.99, representing a -1.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.20 and a 32.23% increase over the 52 week low of $10.58.

Interested in gaining exposure to EFR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EFR as a top-10 holding:

Exchange Listed Funds Trust (CEFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CEFS with an increase of 7.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EFR at 0.02%.

