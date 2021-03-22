Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 23, 2021

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 23, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.67% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.79, the dividend yield is 5.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFR was $13.79, representing a -1.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.94 and a 77.02% increase over the 52 week low of $7.79.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

