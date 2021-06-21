Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.081 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.16, the dividend yield is 6.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFR was $14.16, representing a -2.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.54 and a 27.68% increase over the 52 week low of $11.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

