Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2020

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.066 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.99, the dividend yield is 6.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFR was $12.99, representing a -6.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.89 and a 80.42% increase over the 52 week low of $7.20.

Interested in gaining exposure to EFR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EFR as a top-10 holding:

Amplify High Income ETF (YYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is YYY with an increase of 7.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EFR at 4.31%.

