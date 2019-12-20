Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.084 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EFR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.39, the dividend yield is 7.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFR was $13.39, representing a -0.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.48 and a 11.49% increase over the 52 week low of $12.01.

