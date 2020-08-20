Dividends
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Fund (EFR) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.065 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EFR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -15.58% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.9, the dividend yield is 6.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFR was $11.9, representing a -14.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.89 and a 65.28% increase over the 52 week low of $7.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

