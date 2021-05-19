Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 49th quarter that ETJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.1, the dividend yield is 8.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETJ was $11.1, representing a -0.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.14 and a 20.78% increase over the 52 week low of $9.19.

