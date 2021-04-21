Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 48th quarter that ETJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.98, the dividend yield is 8.31%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETJ was $10.98, representing a -0.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.06 and a 27.08% increase over the 52 week low of $8.64.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETJ as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 12.66% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETJ at 2.44%.

