Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 44th quarter that ETJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.41, the dividend yield is 8.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETJ was $10.41, representing a -2.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.71 and a 62.15% increase over the 52 week low of $6.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETJ Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ETJ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ETJ as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 8.94% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ETJ at 2.61%.

