Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 41st quarter that ETJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.87, the dividend yield is 9.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETJ was $9.87, representing a -4.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.35 and a 53.74% increase over the 52 week low of $6.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETJ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

