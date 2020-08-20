Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETJ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 40th quarter that ETJ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.26, the dividend yield is 8.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETJ was $10.26, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.29 and a 59.81% increase over the 52 week low of $6.42.

