Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.69 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.75%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.37%, the lowest has been 5.97%, and the highest has been 10.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.79 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETJ is 0.09%, an increase of 81.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.13% to 8,858K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 1,050K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing a decrease of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETJ by 85.44% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 713K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 17.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETJ by 88.64% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 682K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 670K shares, representing an increase of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETJ by 23.12% over the last quarter.

PCEF - Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF holds 511K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares, representing an increase of 13.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETJ by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 460K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing a decrease of 6.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETJ by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund ("The Fund") invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and purchases out-ofthe-money, short-dated S&P 500® index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P500® Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio. The Fund evaluates returns on an after taxbasis and seeks to minimize and defer federal income taxes incurred by shareholders in connection with their investment in the Fund.

