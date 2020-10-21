Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.044 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that ENX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.89, the dividend yield is 4.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENX was $11.89, representing a -6.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.70 and a 26.49% increase over the 52 week low of $9.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENX as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS)

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEUS with an increase of 15.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENX at 0.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.