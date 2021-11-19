Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that ENX the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.25, the dividend yield is 3.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENX was $12.25, representing a -6.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.05 and a 3.55% increase over the 52 week low of $11.83.

ENX is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the enx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENX as a top-10 holding:

VanEck ETF Trust VanEck Muni Allocation ETF (MAAX)

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS)

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEUS with an increase of 2.65% over the last 100 days. MAAX has the highest percent weighting of ENX at 1.01%.

