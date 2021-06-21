Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.041 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.9, the dividend yield is 3.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENX was $12.9, representing a -1.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.05 and a 12.96% increase over the 52 week low of $11.42.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENX as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (ENX)

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (ENX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEUS with an increase of 8.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENX at 0.5%.

