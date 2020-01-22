Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 23, 2020

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.039 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ENX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ENX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENX was $12.33, representing a -1.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.46 and a 10.09% increase over the 52 week low of $11.20.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ENX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ENX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ENX as a top-10 holding:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF (ISCF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ISCF with an increase of 14.01% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ENX at 0.87%.

