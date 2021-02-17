Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.044 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ENX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ENX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.27, the dividend yield is 4.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ENX was $12.27, representing a -3.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.69 and a 30.53% increase over the 52 week low of $9.40.

