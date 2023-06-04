Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.18%, the lowest has been 3.60%, and the highest has been 5.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.36 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.97 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.25%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENX is 0.33%, an increase of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.19% to 9,301K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 2,381K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,233K shares, representing an increase of 6.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENX by 62.22% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 903K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares, representing an increase of 21.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENX by 33.63% over the last quarter.

Mackay Shields holds 495K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 494K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 532K shares, representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENX by 7.63% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 447K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENX by 21.83% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax as well as New York State and city personal income tax. Under normal market circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in municipal obligations that are exempt from regular federal income tax as well as New York taxes.

