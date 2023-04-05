Eaton Vance National Municipl Opprtnt Tr (EOT) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Eaton Vance National Municipl Opprtnt Tr said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.75 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 24, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.64 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.25%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.68%, the lowest has been 3.14%, and the highest has been 4.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.39 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance National Municipl Opprtnt Tr. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 25.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOT is 0.08%, an increase of 83.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.61% to 2,651K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 13K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Pathstone Family Office holds 3K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Wells Fargo holds 45K shares . No change in the last quarter.

First Personal Financial Services holds 1K shares .

Van Eck Associates holds 68K shares . In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 14.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOT by 1.32% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust's primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The fund highlights are the potential for attractive tax-exempt income each month and a portfolio that seeks to maintain an average portfolio credit quality of investment grade. The fund has an active approach to the management of municipal investments, using the research and trading capabilities of Eaton Vance’s experienced municipal team to seek to identify and exploit opportunities to enhance portfolio income and return through relative value trading.

