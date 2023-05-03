Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.75 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.10 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.69%, the lowest has been 3.14%, and the highest has been 4.83%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.73 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 18.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOT is 0.32%, an increase of 250.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.92% to 2,658K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

1607 Capital Partners holds 504K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 419K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOT by 6.58% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 427K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Guggenheim Capital holds 217K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 13.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOT by 11.86% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 172K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 90.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOT by 4,943.10% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 38.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOT by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust's primary investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income tax. Secondary investment objective is capital appreciation. The fund highlights are the potential for attractive tax-exempt income each month and a portfolio that seeks to maintain an average portfolio credit quality of investment grade. The fund has an active approach to the management of municipal investments, using the research and trading capabilities of Eaton Vance’s experienced municipal team to seek to identify and exploit opportunities to enhance portfolio income and return through relative value trading.

