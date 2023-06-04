Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.49 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.81 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.64%, the lowest has been 3.98%, and the highest has been 6.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.12%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVN is 0.15%, a decrease of 3.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.62% to 9,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 708K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 896K shares, representing a decrease of 26.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 19.39% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 602K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 873K shares, representing a decrease of 44.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 49.54% over the last quarter.

Robinson Capital Management holds 557K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 14.01% over the last quarter.

ROBAX - Robinson Tax Advantaged Income Fund Shares holds 557K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 585K shares, representing a decrease of 4.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 538K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 492K shares, representing an increase of 8.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVN by 63.94% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Fund intends to make monthly distributions of net investment income, after payment of any dividends on any outstanding preferred shares. The Fund’s portfolio manager will purchase and sell securities in an effort to maintain a competitive yield and to enhance return based onthe relative value of the securities available in the market place.

