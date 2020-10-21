Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 22, 2020

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.064 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that EOT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.19, the dividend yield is 3.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOT was $20.19, representing a -16.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.26 and a 26.19% increase over the 52 week low of $16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.