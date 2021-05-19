Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 20, 2021

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.064 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that EOT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.33, the dividend yield is 3.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOT was $22.33, representing a -5.94% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.74 and a 23.1% increase over the 52 week low of $18.14.

