Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.064 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that EOT the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.61, the dividend yield is 3.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOT was $20.61, representing a -11.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.18 and a 28.81% increase over the 52 week low of $16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.