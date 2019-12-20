Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $21.91, the dividend yield is 3.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOT was $21.91, representing a -11.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.75 and a 19.4% increase over the 52 week low of $18.35.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

