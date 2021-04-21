Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EOT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EOT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.064 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EOT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that EOT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.73, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EOT was $22.73, representing a -4.25% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.74 and a 28.64% increase over the 52 week low of $17.67.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EOT Dividend History page.

