Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 22, 2020

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 22, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that ETX the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.49, the dividend yield is 3.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETX was $21.49, representing a -5.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.84 and a 33.48% increase over the 52 week low of $16.10.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETX was $21.49, representing a -5.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.84 and a 33.48% increase over the 52 week low of $16.10.

