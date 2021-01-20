Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 21, 2021

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that ETX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETX was $23, representing a -1.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.42 and a 42.86% increase over the 52 week low of $16.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETX Dividend History page.

