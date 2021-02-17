Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that ETX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.38, the dividend yield is 3.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETX was $22.38, representing a -4.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.50 and a 39.01% increase over the 52 week low of $16.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

