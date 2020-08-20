Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ETX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that ETX the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.36, the dividend yield is 3.99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETX was $21.36, representing a -6.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.84 and a 32.67% increase over the 52 week low of $16.10.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

