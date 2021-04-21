Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.071 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ETX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that ETX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.17, the dividend yield is 3.84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ETX was $22.17, representing a -13.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $25.75 and a 17.02% increase over the 52 week low of $18.94.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ETX Dividend History page.

