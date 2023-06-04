Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.74 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 21, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.96 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.12%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.61%, the lowest has been 3.12%, and the highest has been 4.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.26 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETX is 0.06%, a decrease of 7.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 2,336K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

XML Financial holds 161K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETX by 0.24% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 154K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 43.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETX by 38.02% over the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 143K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 4.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETX by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting holds 134K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares, representing an increase of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETX by 98,253.39% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 125K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 3.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETX by 66.87% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations, a portion of which will be investment grade and a portion of which may be below investment grade at the time of investment.

