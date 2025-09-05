Markets
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Reports Preliminary Results Of Cash Tender Offer

September 05, 2025 — 07:03 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) announced preliminary results of its cash tender offer for up to 5 percent of its outstanding common shares, which expired on September 4, 2025.

A total of 13,297,302 shares were properly tendered, far exceeding the 2,703,821 shares the fund offered to purchase at $10.1002 per share, equal to 98% of its net asset value on the expiration date.

As a result, the fund expects to repurchase shares on a pro-rata basis, excluding fractional shares. Final results are expected to be announced on or about September 8, 2025.

Equiniti Trust Company, LLC acted as depositary, and EQ Fund Solutions, LLC served as information agent.

Friday EIM closed at $10.23, up 4.39%, and currently trades after hours at $10.13, down 0.98%, on the NYSE American.

