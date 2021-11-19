Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that EIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.47, the dividend yield is 4.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIM was $13.47, representing a -3.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.01 and a 3.94% increase over the 52 week low of $12.96.

EIM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the eim Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EIM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF (XMPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an decrease of -2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EIM at 2.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.