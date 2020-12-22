Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2020

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th year that EIM the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.28, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIM was $13.28, representing a -2.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.58 and a 38.62% increase over the 52 week low of $9.58.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EIM as a top-10 holding:

Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INCO with an increase of 15.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EIM at 5.01%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.