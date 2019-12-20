Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 23, 2019

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 23, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased EIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that EIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.84, the dividend yield is 4.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIM was $12.84, representing a -2.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.16 and a 16.2% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

