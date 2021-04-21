Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2021

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that EIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.48, the dividend yield is 4.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EIM was $13.48, representing a -1.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.70 and a 14.72% increase over the 52 week low of $11.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to EIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have EIM as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an increase of 5.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of EIM at 2.73%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.