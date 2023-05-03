Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 19, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.36%, the lowest has been 3.89%, and the highest has been 5.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.30 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.21%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 146 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIM is 0.23%, a decrease of 10.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.52% to 29,947K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 6,060K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,467K shares, representing an increase of 59.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIM by 154.17% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 2,980K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,813K shares, representing an increase of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIM by 5.90% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,848K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,124K shares, representing a decrease of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIM by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 1,564K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares, representing a decrease of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIM by 89,786.51% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 1,163K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing a decrease of 26.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIM by 18.59% over the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

his offering provides broad exposure to the municipal bond market, seeking to provide Fund shareholders with current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Fund investments span municipal sectors, states and credit tiers, with allocations directed by veteran manager Craig Brandon since 2013. The Fund's active management draws upon the expertise of Eaton Vance's municipal bond team, among America's largest and most experienced municipal bond managers. The investment team applies Eaton Vance's credit research process, while implementing a relative-value trading approach to municipal investing. Eaton Vance's decades of municipal market experience informs the Fund's strategy. Invests in longer-maturity bonds than many peers, which may provide higher levels of tax-exempt income1 and greater price volatility. Relative-value trading may add to performance, while ongoing credit monitoring helps mitigate risk.

